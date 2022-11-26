Villanova, Oregon both aim to halt three-game skids

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Both Villanova and Oregon will try to end three-game losing streaks when they meet on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

Oregon (2-4) has lost three straight against top-25 teams, falling to Houston, UConn and Michigan State. The Ducks lost to Michigan State in its second game of the Invitational but had a strong push late even while dealing with injuries in a 74-70 setback against the Spartans.

Villanova (2-4) has also lost against Michigan State during its skid, while also falling to Iowa State and Portland in the Invitational this week.

“I thought we came out with the right mindset (against Portland), thought our guys played hard, unfortunately, Portland came out and drilled shots and really executed their game plan,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said of Friday’s 83-71 loss to the Pilots. “When we got behind, I think we got it down to two possessions, and unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.”

Eric Dixon has led Villanova offensively and is averaging 18.3 points while Caleb Daniels is close behind at 17.7 per game.

Dixon has been an overall force for the Wildcats, averaging 6.7 rebounds and a 2.0 assists.

Oregon’s N’Faly Dante left the loss to Michigan State and entered concussion protocol. That’s a notable loss for the Ducks if he’s unable to play against Villanova.

Dante is the only Oregon player averaging double-digit points with 13 per game. He’s also averaging 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game for an overall impact on a nightly basis.

Overall, Oregon is a well-balanced offense that shares the ball and doesn’t isolate its attack on one player. Five players average between 7.2 and 13 points per game.

For both teams, it’s also the last chance to avoid finishing last in the invitational.

–Field Level Media