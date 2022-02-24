Viktor Arvidsson’s two goals carry Kings past Coyotes

Feb 23, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) battle for the puck during the first period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Arvidsson’s second goal of the game, a tiebreaking tally with 3:39 left, lifted the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz.

Blake Lizotte also scored and Trevor Moore recorded two assists for the Kings, who have won five of six. Cal Petersen made 17 saves for the victory.

Clayton Keller scored for the fourth straight game, Barrett Hayton added a goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, who failed in their attempt to win back-to-back games for the third time this season.

After a scoreless opening period, the teams combined for four goals in a 6:38 span of the second.

Petersen made a save on a breakaway by Hayton at 5:58, but Keller scored 27 seconds later to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead.

Keller brought the puck into the Los Angeles zone with speed before passing to Nick Schmaltz on his right. Schmaltz sent it back to Keller, who redirected the puck into the net for his 21st goal of the season.

The Kings tied the score 1-1 at 6:43 when Mikey Anderson took a wrist shot from just inside the blue line and Lizotte tipped the puck past Wedgewood.

Arvidsson moved the Kings ahead 2-1 at 7:35. Moore poked the puck off the stick of rookie defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok in the Arizona zone. The puck slid to Phillip Danault, who made a quick centering pass to Arvidsson for the one-timer.

The Coyotes came right back and tied the score 2-2 at 13:03. Hayton made a centering pass and the puck hit the blade of Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot and popped into the air. Loui Erikkson was battling Bjornfot for position in front of the net, and Bjornfot tipped the puck past Petersen.

Kolyachonok, playing his fifth NHL game, also assisted on the goal for his first point.

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar hit the post with a wrist shot at 2:34 of the third period and the rebound came out to Arvidsson, but his shot at the wide-open net was blocked by Anton Stralman to keep the score tied.

–Field Level Media