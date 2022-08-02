Minnesota Vikings Irv Smith Jr. undergoes thumb surgery

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery Tuesday but still is expected to be available for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith was injured in practice Monday, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Smith, 23, was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings out of Alabama in 2019 but did not play last season after undergoing knee surgery.

Over his first two NFL seasons in Minnesota, Smith started 14 of the 29 games he played with 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.

He is the son of Irv Smith Sr., a former first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, who played seven seasons in the NFL.

–Field Level Media