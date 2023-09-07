Vikings sign S Josh Metellus to two-year, $13M extension

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings safety Josh Metellus signed a two-year contract extension as he prepares for an expanded role in Minnesota’s defense.

ESPN and NFL Network reported Thursday that the deal includes $6 million guaranteed and is worth $13 million.

The team’s 2023 special teams captain, Metellus also has been tabbed to start in some packages as the Vikings’ third safety.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Metellus, 25, has played in 48 games with three starts last season. He participated in 77 percent of the special team plays.

Brian Flores implemented a new defensive scheme in the offseason using multiple safeties in non-traditional roles.

Minnesota’s Week 1 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, operated in a three-wide receiver set frequently last season but changed offensive coordinators from Byron Leftwich to Dave Canales for 2023. Canales said in the preseason he will use tight end Cade Otton as his “Swiss army knife” to help camouflage whether the offense will run or pass on a specific play.

