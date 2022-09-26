Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook day-to-day with shoulder injury

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

Cook lost a fumble after a 2-yard gain late in the third quarter and immediately went to the sideline medical tent, where he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Alexander Mattison had seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown as Cook’s replacement, but all signs point to Minnesota having Cook for Week 4 when the Vikings (2-1) face the New Orleans Saints (1-2).

“I asked him how he was doing, and he said, ‘I’ll be out there next week.’ We’ll do what’s best for Dalvin and make sure (the medical staff) make those decisions,” O’Connell said.

Cook, 27, finished with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. He gained 107 yards on 26 carries in the first two games in O’Connell’s new offensive scheme.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Cook ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons. He passed the 5,000-yard rushing milestone for his career (5,023) in the win against Detroit.

