Victory over Houston keeps Kansas unbeaten

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Daniels passed for three touchdowns and ran for two scores in his latest dynamic performance for unbeaten Kansas, which went on the road to defeat Houston 48-30 on Saturday.

Daniels finished 14 of 23 for 158 yards without an interception and racked up a team-high 123 rushing yards for the Jayhawks, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009. Eleven different players caught a pass for the visitors, although no one on Kansas finished with more than three receptions.

Clayton Tune went 22 of 31 for 272 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Houston (1-2). He added a team-high 63 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Ta’Zhawn Henry accumulated 163 total yards and two scores – one rushing and one receiving.

Kansas, which entered averaging a national-best 55.5 points per game, went three-and-out on its first two possessions before scoring touchdowns on six of its next seven trips. The only non-touchdown drive during that stretch was a 15-second possession at the end of the first half.

Trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, Daniels scored on a 12-yard run to begin a stretch of 28 straight points for the visitors. Daniel Hishaw added a rushing touchdown of his own late in the first quarter before Daniels threw TD passes of 5 yards to Luke Grimm and 60 yards to Torry Locklin to create a 28-14 advantage just before halftime.

Each team scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. The Jayhawks’ scores came on a 9-yard rush by Daniels and an 8-yard pass from Daniels to Jared Casey. Those TDs made it 42-21 before Tune found the end zone on a 14-yard rush on the final play of the third quarter to restore a two-score deficit.

After the teams combined for 10 touchdowns and no field goals through the first three stanzas, Kansas kicked a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, sandwiched around one for Houston, to complete the scoring.

–Field Level Media