Victor Reyes’ 2-run, walk-off double stuns Padres

Victor Reyes hit a two-run, walk-off double with two outs off San Diego closer Taylor Rogers to give the host Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeimer Candelario, who began the ninth-inning uprising with a double, had three hits and drove in two runs. Michael Fulmer (3-4) collected the victory with an inning of scoreless relief.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal gave up two unearned runs and three hits in six innings.

Padres starter Yu Darvish allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 in seven innings. Jurickson Profar had two hits and an RBI.

Candelario led off the ninth with a double to left-center and was replaced by pinch-runner Akil Baddoo. Rogers retired the next two batters before Jonathan Schoop reached on an infield single. Down to his final strike at 1-2, Reyes then ripped his game-winning hit off the right field wall.

The Tigers scored a run in the opening inning. Javier Baez had a one-out single, advanced on a groundout, stole third base and came home on Candelario’s bloop single. Eric Haase struck out looking to end the inning.

Neither team had a baserunner until the Padres’ Jake Cronenworth slapped a one-out single in the fourth. After first baseman Harold Castro dropped a foul pop by Manny Machado, Skubal seemed to get rattled. He walked Machado during a long at-bat, then threw a wild pitch.

Luke Voit knocked in Cronenworth with a sacrifice fly. Skubal then walked Austin Nola before Ha-Seong Kim smacked a single to score Machado. Right fielder Reyes made a diving catch against Esteury Ruiz to keep the score at 2-1.

The Tigers tied it up in the sixth on consecutive singles by Castro, Miguel Cabrera and Candelario.

The Padres caught a break while regaining the lead in the seventh. Kim struck out against Joe Jimenez but the ball wasn’t caught cleanly and catcher Haase made a throwing error. Trent Grisham had a one-out single before Profar’s two-out, run-scoring single made it 3-2.

