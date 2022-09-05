Victor Caratini’s 3-run HR lifts Brewers past Rockies

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Caratini belted a three-run homer Monday as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame an early deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver.

Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen had two hits for the Brewers, who continue to chase the final wild-card spot. Adrian Houser (5-9) allowed three runs on two hits in five innings and Devin Williams got the final four outs for his 10th save.

C.J. Cron homered and Charlie Blackmon each had two hits for Colorado, which jumped on Houser for a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ryan McMahon led off with a single, Brendan Rodgers walked and Cron reached on a fielder’s choice, loading the bases. Blackmon followed with a single to left, scoring two and moving Cron to third.

Michael Toglia walked to reload the bases and one out later Cron scored on Garrett Hampson’s sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

Houser was perfect after that, retiring the last 15 batters he faced, allowing Milwaukee to get back into the game.

Tellez led off the fourth inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by McCutcheon, who moved to second on the throw home. He then scored on Jace Peterson’s double to make it 3-2.

The Brewers went ahead with a big sixth inning.

Tellez singled and Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch to end starter Ryan Feltner’s day. McCutchen reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases, Peterson drove in Tellez with a sacrifice fly and Caratini launched his ninth home of the season, a blast to right off Justin Lawrence that gave Milwaukee a 6-3 lead.

Feltner (2-7) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings for the Rockies.

Colorado nearly came back in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee bullpen. Cron cut the deficit to 6-4 with a one-out solo homer, his 26th, off Taylor Rogers. Then Blackmon was hit by a pitch and with two outs Sean Bouchard singled and Hampson walked to load the bases.

Williams was called upon and he got Elias Diaz to ground out to short to end the inning.

–Field Level Media