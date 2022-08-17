Victor Caratini rallies Brewers to 11-inning win over Dodgers

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Caratini hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4, walk-off victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers scored a run in the top of the 11th before Hunter Renfroe opened the bottom of the inning against Craig Kimbrel (3-5) with a bunt single, sending automatic runner Andrew McCutchen to third.

After Kolten Wong struck out, Luis Urias walked to load the bases. Caratini then lined a 2-2 pitch to center, scoring McCutchen and Renfroe.

The Dodgers went ahead 4-3 in the top half on Justin Turner’s RBI single off Brent Suter (4-3).

Los Angeles’ Chris Taylor preserved a 3-3 tie in the 10th with a sensational leaping grab of McCutchen’s drive to right-center with two runners on to end the inning.

Taylor brought the Dodgers even at 3-3 with one out in the seventh when he socked a solo shot, his eighth homer of the year, off Matt Bush.

Christian Yelich snapped an 0-for-26 skid with his ninth homer, a 451-foot solo shot in the fifth off Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot, to put Milwaukee up 3-2. It was his first homer since July 2.

The Dodgers had tied it 2-2 in the top of the fifth on solo homers by Joey Gallo and Mookie Betts off starter Brandon Woodruff.

Gallo opened the inning with his 15th homer of the year and third in nine games since being acquired from the Yankees on Aug. 2. One out later, Betts lined a 2-1 pitch 403 feet to left for his team-leading 27th homer.

Willy Adames staked the Brewers to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with his 23rd homer. Yelich walked to open the frame, and Adames then sent a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center.

Woodruff lasted five innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out eight.

Pepiot yielded three runs on three hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. He fanned six.

–Field Level Media