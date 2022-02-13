Vic Fangio received offers to be defensive coordinator, will take year off instead

Since parting ways with the Denver Broncos after a three-year tenure in which he went 19-30, Vic Fangio remains a coaching free agent.

It had been believed that Fangio would quickly become one of the most sought-after defensive coordinators available in this hiring cycle, with some reports suggesting he could become the highest-paid coordinator in football.

But many other coordinators have been hired and Fangio has not. With few top defensive positions available, Fangio already has his plans set for next season, but it won’t include roaming the sidelines.

There is a reason for all this madness. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fangio received several NFL offers to become a defensive coordinator during the 2022 football season, but the experienced coach passed on all of them.

Instead, Fangio wishes to take a year off after coaching football for 42 years in a row. In other words, he needs a little break from the action.

Vic Fangio will be back and he will be highly coveted

With how highly respected Fangio is around the league, taking some time off won’t impact his ability to get back into coaching, likely in a defensive coordinator role once again, a gig he’s done for 19 NFL seasons. In those years, Fangio has led a top-10 defense in either points or yards allowed nine times.

Even Fangio’s time with the Broncos didn’t go badly. The team never really provided him with a quarterback capable of elevating the roster to the playoffs, but the defenses held up relatively well.

Now the Broncos are moving on with Nathaniel Hackett, and who knows? They just might be able to recruit a Super Bowl winning QB to come to Denver, along with a few other teammates of his. Either way, the Broncos will be addressing the QB position once and for all.

