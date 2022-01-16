Veterans friberg, f0rest commit to Dignitas for 2022

Nolan Starkey, a senior at Rossville High School, plays Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Rossville. Starkey signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play esports at Trine University in Angola, Ind.Rossville High School Senior Signs With Trine University To Play Esports

Swedish stars Adam “friberg” Friberg and Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg have both committed to Dignitas for the 2022 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive season.

Dignitas announced the news about the 30-year-old friberg on Sunday, one day after confirming the return of the 33-year-old f0rest.

“We appreciate that the legend @fribergCS wants to continue his year with us here at @Dignitas as the teams IGL, a fantastic humble and talented player!” the team posted on Twitter.

“The gaming genius ‘fOrp’ a.k.a. @f0rest is having a blast playing with his fellow teammates in @Dignitas!” the team tweeted. “We are therefore pleased to announce that he has chosen to stay with us throughout 2022!”

Both players have been with Dignitas since January 2020. The rest of the lineup includes fellow Swedes Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso and Jonas “Lekr0” Oloffson along with Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli.

–Field Level Media