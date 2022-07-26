Veteran RHP Chase Anderson signs minors deal with Rays

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran right-hander Chase Anderson agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after opting out of the Detroit Tigers organization earlier this month.

Anderson, 34, has not pitched in the major leagues this season after spending his eighth season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 and making 14 appearances. In 17 appearances (15 starts) with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate in Toledo this season, he was 4-3 with a 4.63 ERA.

Anderson began his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 and 2015 before moving on to the Milwaukee Brewers (2016-19), Toronto Blue Jays (2020) and Phillies. He is 56-46 over 190 career appearances (176 starts) with a 4.20 ERA.

In his lone season in the American League, Anderson had a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) with the Blue Jays.

