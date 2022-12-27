Vermont-No. 14 Miami game canceled due to travel issues

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday’s game between No. 14 Miami and visiting Vermont was canceled due to weather-related travel issues.

Per the schools’ websites, there are no plans to reschedule the contest that was set to be contested at Coral Gables, Fla.

The Hurricanes (12-1) have won eight in a row. They will begin a stretch of 17 consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference games when they play at Notre Dame on Friday.

The Catamounts (6-8) are coming off an 84-72 home loss to Toledo on Dec. 20. They will resume play on the road against American East Conference foe Maryland-Baltimore County on New Year’s Day.

–Field Level Media