Published August 17, 2022

Venus Williams receives U.S. Open wild-card entry

Venus Williams returns the ball during her match against Karolina Pliskova on Center Court during the 2022 Western and Southern Open on Tuesday August 16. Pliskova won the match against Williams.
Credit: Phil Didion / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two-time champion Venus Williams received a wild-card entry into the upcoming U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association said Wednesday.

Williams, 42, won back-to-back titles in Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001 but missed the 2021 tournament because of a leg injury.

This will be Williams’ 23rd appearance at the Grand Slam event, which gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York.

The former World No. 1 is a five-time Wimbledon champion with more than $42 million in career prize money.

Williams has lost in the first round in each of her last three events, including a 6-2, 6-3 loss last week against Jil Teichmann in Toronto.

–Field Level Media

