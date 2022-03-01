NBA insider suggests expansion to Vegas, Seattle coming soon, could include LeBron James as owner

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Have the one about LeBron James becoming a majority owner for an expansion NBA team in the next few seasons? How about the NBA’s plans to bring the Seattle SuperSonics back? Find out how both could happen in the near future.

After the 2007-08 NBA season concluded, basketball left Seattle behind after failing to generate enough momentum to build a new arena for the SuperSonics. Despite having thousands of fans in Seattle, the franchise became the Oklahoma City Thunder instead, leaving a basketball hotbed without a professional basketball team. Now nearly 15 years later, the league could be preparing to return to Seattle.

There have been rumors of the NBA looking at expanding the league for some time now. When the Minnesota Timberwolves were sold to Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez, there had been some mild speculation of the Wolves heading to Seattle, but those have since been squashed in several different circles, including by the new ownership group themselves.

Instead, a new line of thinking emerged, one that includes more basketball being played across the United States by adding an additional two teams, instead of taking away another established basketball market like Minnesota.

Obviously, the league needs to find a way to get back to Seattle, preferably with the SuperSonics making their return to the hardwood, but you can’t just add one team. It makes much more sense to add two to keep the teams even at what would then be 32 organizations.

In this case, the league could look to add a team in the Las Vegas market as well. With how well the Raiders and Golden Knights have acclimated themselves to the local area, it only makes sense for the NBA to get involved as well. MLS could be next.

LeBron James could become face of Vegas ownership group

It may seem like a wild idea on the surface, but LeBron James could become the majority owner just as Michael Jordan did with the Charlotte Bobcats back in 2010.

At least that’s the theory Bill Simmons dives into in his latest podcast.

From today’s BS Podcast: Why I believe the NBA is going to expand to Vegas and Seattle sooner than later, and why I believe LeBron will be part of the Vegas ownership group when it happens.pic.twitter.com/gBc5W3ixle — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 28, 2022

Could we see Bronny James make his debut with Las Vegas, with LeBron James joining him in the near future? Crazier things have happened.

Simmons brings up a good point, in that an expansion could help recuperate some of the revenue lost during the past few seasons from the pandemic. Not to mention, bringing back the SuperSonics would be great for the league, as there are still several fans who would immediately support the team.

Of course, Vegas has its own marketability. As long as they can field a competitive roster, they could become one of the most popular franchises in the game. How would that not be good for growing the game of basketball?

For now, we know the NBA would like to expand in the near future, just how quickly that happens remains to be seen.

