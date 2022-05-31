Vasilije Micic, 2021 EuroLeague MVP, looking to jump to NBA

Every NBA offseason gives teams a chance to add players either through the annual draft or in free agency. But there’s one other avenue that is often forgotten about, which is the talent pool that exists overseas. One of the players expected to be available is Vasilije Micic, a 6-foot-5 guard who currently plays in the EuroLeague.

Background of Vasilije Micic

He may not be a child prodigy like Ricky Rubio or Luka Doncic, who have been on the basketball radar worldwide since being teenagers. But Micic was selected in the 2014 NBA Draft, with the 52nd pick in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Micic has had to scratch and claw his way up the ranks, playing for six different teams in various leagues ever since.

The Serbian native had his NBA rights traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020. They still hold his rights, but word has recently emerged of Micic wanting to try his hand in the NBA.

Only, those reports also pass along the idea that Micic doesn’t want to play for the Thunder, which could prompt yet another trade.

According to Donatas Urbonas of Real GM, Micic would prefer landing with a team who will give him some floor time right away, and with the crowded, young backcourt the Thunder have, they might not be the perfect fit.

While Micic is now 28 years old, he figures to have at least a few teams interested in his services, thanks to his strong recent performances with Anadolu Efes in the EuroLeague.

Evaluating the skill set of Vasilije Micic

Initially when he was drafted, Micic wasn’t viewed as a top talent. That has since changed as his game has continued to grow over the years.

Most recently, Micic helped his team win the 2021 EuroLeague title, where he was named EuroLeague MVP, in addition to the Final Four MVP.

Micic, a combination between a point and shooting guard, is a two-time member of the All-EuroLeague team. His best skill is likely his passing vision, which he uses to get other teammates, even mixing in some no-look passes along the way.

He can also hit the three, shooting 37% from distance, giving him a true chance to play both guard positions, though his top fit is likely as the lead guard.

Interestingly enough, Micic and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic entered the NBA Draft in the same year, and both are Serbians who suited up for their national team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Micic even played with Boban Marjanovic in the Serbian leagues during the 2012-13 season.

Any team interested in bringing Micic on board is likely already working with his agency, who is said to be working with the Thunder on a trade out of town. Micic, if traded, will then sign a contract with his new team.

Who knows? Micic just might become the next Facundo Campazzo, a player who immediately finds a role within a playoff-contending team in 2022.

