Vanderbilt extends coach Jerry Stackhouse

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vanderbilt signed head coach Jerry Stackhouse to a contract extension.

Terms of the extension were not announced by the school. Stackhouse is 39-54 in his first three seasons but the Commodores are coming off a 19-17 campaign and a run to the NIT quarterfinals in 2021-22.

“The positive trajectory of our men’s basketball program under Coach Stackhouse is clear,” Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics Candice Lee said Tuesday in announcing the extension.

“Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt. I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.”

Stackhouse, 47, starred at North Carolina as a consensus All-American under Dean Smith. He was selected No. 3 overall in the 1995 NBA Draft and played 18 years in the NBA with eight teams. He was a two-time All-Star.

–Field Level Media