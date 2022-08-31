Vanderbilt dismisses two players

Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt freshmen Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin are no longer part of the program, Commodores coach Clark Lea announced Wednesday.

Edwards is a running back and Martin is a linebacker. Neither player saw action in last Saturday’s 63-10 season-opening victory at Hawaii.

“We take pride in having the highest standards as a program, and in doing so ensure that it is a privilege to be a part of this team,” Lea said in a statement. “A strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field, and this ecosystem is my responsibility.”

Vanderbilt is back in action on Saturday when it hosts Elon.

Lea said the departures will have no effect on the program.

“With respect to what it means moving forward, this program is going to be fine,” Lea said. “We’re not defined by any one person in the program. … We have a lot of guys in the locker room that we lean upon who are going to step into roles moving forward. We’re not going to bat an eye.”

