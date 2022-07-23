Vancouver Titans part with sHockWave

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Titans dropped starting DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen from the roster.

“Today we part ways with @sHockWaveOW,” the Overwatch League team tweeted Friday night. “We want to thank sHockWave for his time and dedication throughout the season. We appreciate his passion and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

sHockWave, who turns 22 on Monday, spent six months with the Titans in 2020 and the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Fusion before signing on again with Vancouver last November.

The Titans were in need of a roster shakeup. They are 0-12 with a minus-29 differential, in last place in the OWL’s West standings.

sHockWave said he didn’t want to leave the organization.

“Not my decision, but I hope the team will do well in the future,” the Danish player posted to social media. “Thanks for the time @VancouverTitans”

The Titans didn’t qualify for the current Midsummer Madness tournament. Their next match is set for Aug. 12 against the Toronto Defiant.

–Field Level Media