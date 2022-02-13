Los Angeles Rams’ Van Jefferson’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson helped his team take out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium.

The Florida product caught four passes for 23 yards as the Rams came out on top 23-20. For many, this evening would have been considered one of the greatest moments ever.

Not Mr. Jefferson. Let us explan why.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor watching her husband suit up in the biggest game of his professional career.

After the game, Van Jefferson was seen running through the halls at SoFi Stadium in order to head to the hospital and be with his wife. In doing so, he grabbed his five-year old daughter and bolted. It was an insane scene following the Rams’ win.

Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game, per @JourdanRodrigue.



The Rams receiver grabbed his daughter, sprinted through the locker room, and is headed to the hospital right now.pic.twitter.com/m1zIYGNgSb — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2022

Jefferson’s father, former NFL wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, noted that he was waiting for his son at an elevator inside SoFi Stadium to take him to the hospital while saying that the young couple had a baby boy.

In the lead up to Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, Jefferson and his wife knew that the big day was approaching.

“I’m feeling pretty good — I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks (pregnant),” Samaria said earlier in the week, via Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I’m definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it’s OK.”

Just imagine that. Van Jefferson started his Sunday with hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The former second-round pick from Florida ended the day with a frantic trip to the hospital to welcome his second child into the world.

We also have to give Samaria a lot of credit here. Knowing full well she could go into labor at any time, she toughed it out and attended his husband’s huge game. Good for her.

Here’s to a healthy baby boy and a great addition to the awesome young family!