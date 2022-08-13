Vampire Esports win PUBG Mobile World Invitational

Credit: Krafton

Vampire Esports claimed the $525,000 top prize at the $2 million PUBG Mobile World Invitational in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vampire Esports advanced to next week’s $1 milion Afterparty Showdown along the rest of the top-five finishers: Team Falcons, Stalwart Esports, Nigma Galaxy and DAMWON Gaming.

Vampire’s victorious all-Thai active roster features Purin “Stoned” Rongkhankaew, Supachai “SchwepXz” Singkaew, Thanarat “Rvenclaw” Makhotsa, Natchapone “Fluketh” Somtus and Kritsada “2Stopz” Penglek.

Stoned received an additional $5,000 for the event’s Gunslinger award and ShewepXz pocketed $5,000 as the Grenade Master.

Suhbat “Action” Galtsalam of Stalwart Esports earned $10,000 as the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.

The tournament began Thursday with 18 teams, including champions from 17 regional leagues and Team Falcons as a host country invitee. Competing in a single-lobby format, each team played a total of 18 matches (six per day).

Final standings and earnings from the $2 million prize pool:

1. Vampire Esports, $525,000

2. Team Falcons, $325,000

3. Stalwart Esports, $185,000

4. Nigma Galaxy, $125,000

5. DAMWON Gaming, $100,000

6. Regans Gaming, $80,000

7. Istanbul Wildcats, $73,000

8. Morph Team, $69,000

9. Keyd Stars, $65,000

10. Back2Back, $62,000

11. Team SouL, $58,500

12. Box Gaming, $55,000

13. 4Rivals, $52,500

14. Donuts USG, $50,000

15. Virtual Gaming Squad, $47,500

16. TJB Esports EU, $45,000

17. Aton Esports, $42,500

18. 52 Esports, $40,000

