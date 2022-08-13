Vampire Esports win PUBG Mobile World Invitational

Vampire Esports claimed the $525,000 top prize at the $2 million PUBG Mobile World Invitational in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Vampire Esports advanced to next week’s $1 milion Afterparty Showdown along the rest of the top-five finishers: Team Falcons, Stalwart Esports, Nigma Galaxy and DAMWON Gaming.
Vampire’s victorious all-Thai active roster features Purin “Stoned” Rongkhankaew, Supachai “SchwepXz” Singkaew, Thanarat “Rvenclaw” Makhotsa, Natchapone “Fluketh” Somtus and Kritsada “2Stopz” Penglek.
Stoned received an additional $5,000 for the event’s Gunslinger award and ShewepXz pocketed $5,000 as the Grenade Master.
Suhbat “Action” Galtsalam of Stalwart Esports earned $10,000 as the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.
The tournament began Thursday with 18 teams, including champions from 17 regional leagues and Team Falcons as a host country invitee. Competing in a single-lobby format, each team played a total of 18 matches (six per day).
Final standings and earnings from the $2 million prize pool:
1. Vampire Esports, $525,000
2. Team Falcons, $325,000
3. Stalwart Esports, $185,000
4. Nigma Galaxy, $125,000
5. DAMWON Gaming, $100,000
6. Regans Gaming, $80,000
7. Istanbul Wildcats, $73,000
8. Morph Team, $69,000
9. Keyd Stars, $65,000
10. Back2Back, $62,000
11. Team SouL, $58,500
12. Box Gaming, $55,000
13. 4Rivals, $52,500
14. Donuts USG, $50,000
15. Virtual Gaming Squad, $47,500
16. TJB Esports EU, $45,000
17. Aton Esports, $42,500
18. 52 Esports, $40,000
–Field Level Media