Valiant rally to beat Fusion at Midseason Madness qualifying

The Los Angeles Valiant completed a reverse sweep to beat the Philadelphia Fusion on Friday in the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The Valiant (2-5) lost 2-1 on Oasis and 3-1 on Midtown before launching their comeback against the Fusion (3-4), winning 5-4 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 1-0 on New Queen Street and 2-0 on Lijiang Tower.

In Friday’s other East division contest, Seoul Dynasty (5-2) also went the distance for a 3-2 victory against Chengdu Hunters (2-5).

The Dynasty opened with a 2-0 win on Ilios and the Hunters followed with a 6-5 decision on King’s Row. Seoul went back ahead with a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, but Chengdu answered with a 1-0 win on Colosseo. The Dynasty seized the match with a 2-0 win on Oasis.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

Action continues Friday with three matches in the West:

–London Spitfire vs. New York Excelsior

–Florida Mayhem vs. Dallas Fuel

–Atlanta Reign vs. Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 8-0, +19, 9 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-2, +12, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 6-2, +9, 7

4. Dallas Fuel, 5-3, +4, 7

5. Florida Mayhem, 5-3, +8, 6

6. Atlanta Reign, 5-3, +5, 6

7. London Spitfire, 5-3, +1, 5

8. Washington Justice, 4-4, +1, 5

9. Toronto Defiant, 4-4, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-6, -10, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-7, -13, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-7, -15, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-8, -20, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 5-2, +7, 8 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 6

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-4, +1, 5

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, -4, 2

6. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -5, 2

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

