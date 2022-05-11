valde agrees to split from OG

Credit: Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier

OG Esports and Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa mutually agreed to split after the team’s underwhelming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive results.

OG entered play on Dec. 4, 2019, with valde as an original member.

“After a two and a half year adventure and a lot of great memories, our journey with valde comes to an end,” the team wrote in a memo posted to its website Wednesday.

“After the disappointing results of the Major Qualification, the team got together, and had an honest discussion. First and foremost, where are we as a team? Is everyone’s commitment to each other strong? Following the talk, we sat down with valde, and it was clear that both parties were in need of a change and for a chance for a new adventure. Sometimes even when you try your best, and with the best intentions, the results do not follow the efforts and are just not there, and even if it hurts, changes might be for the best.”

A 26-year-old from Denmark, valde will stay under contract and move to OG’s bench as both sides work to find him a new opportunity, the team said.

“I have been very happy here at OG and appreciate the people and the culture here. But sometimes you grow apart,” valde said. “In this case we’re seeing the road to achieve greatness differently and after a very disappointing RMR we have had long talks and have agreed to go our separate ways. Therefore we have agreed that I will step aside, while I spend my focus and energy on finding a new home where I can pursue my immediate ambitions.”

Before joining OG, valde played for teams that include North and Heroic.

