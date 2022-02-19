Utah wins at Cal, sweeps season series

Feb 19, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (11) goes up for a layup against California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Anthony tallied 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists to lead Utah to a 60-58 victory over California in Berkley on Saturday.

Branden Carlson tallied eight points and five rebounds for the Utes before leaving with an ankle injury with 3:33 left in the second half. Rollie Worster chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Utah (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) won its second straight road game and swept the season series with California.

Lars Thiemann led the Bears with a career-high 16 points and added eight rebounds. Jordan Shepherd chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kuany Kuany and Jalen Celestine chipped in 10 points apiece.

California (11-17, 4-13) dropped its seventh straight contest at home.

Utah used a 15-2 run to carve out a 21-13 first half lead. The Utes surged ahead by attacking the rim. Anthony and Both Gach each converted 3-point plays to ignite the spurt.

California went five minutes without making a field goal until Celestine finally ended the drought with a layup. It opened the door for Utah to rally from an early deficit.

The Utes twice built up a 10-point lead before halftime, both times on baskets from Carlson. His second field goal put Utah up 30-20, but the Utes scored just one more basket over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half.

Utah went six minutes without making a field goal in the middle of the second half. California took advantage of the drought, cutting the Utes’ lead to 47-43. The Bears made three straight baskets to make it a two-possession game, capped off by a fastbreak layup from Shepherd.

Carlson and Worster each scored layups to boost Utah’s lead back to double-digits. But California whittled down the deficit a second time.

The Bears cut it to 59-58 on a 3-pointer from Celestine with 5.3 seconds left.

Anthony made one of two free throws on the other end, but Shepherd missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

