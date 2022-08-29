Utah to honor late players with custom helmets

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes will honor late cornerback Aaron Lowe and running back Ty Jordan with custom helmets to be worn during the team’s 2022 campaign.

Lowe was killed during a house-party shooting in 2021, and Jordan, who was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020, died on Christmas in 2020 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Utah retired both players’ number last season — No. 22 — and came up with the motto “Be 22% better” to honor them.

“It brought us together in a way that I don’t know what could have been more powerful,” coach Kyle Whittingham said in 2021. “It unified us and gave us all a cause.”

The helmets, which feature depictions of both Lowe and Jordan on the sides, will be worn for the first time on Oct. 25 when the Utes face Southern California.

–Field Level Media