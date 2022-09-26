Utah loses tight end Brant Kuithe (knee) for rest of season

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 Utah has lost tight end Brant Kuithe for the rest of the season, coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday.

The senior exited with an apparent knee injury in the first half of Saturday’s 34-13 win at Arizona State.

Kuithe has 19 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season.

He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 with 50 receptions for 611 yards and six scores.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound Texas native has 148 catches for 1,882 yards and 16 TDs in 51 career games at Utah.

The Utes (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) host Oregon State (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

–Field Level Media