Utah Jazz still shopping Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley for first-round picks

The Utah Jazz have pulled off not one but two blockbuster trades already this offseason in a complete overhaul of their roster as Will Hardy begins his first year as head coach. Even after recently trading Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik and executive Danny Ainge aren’t done clearing veterans off their roster.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Malik Beasley are all available via trade, and the Jazz believe each are worth a first-round pick. In other words, the Jazz are willing to trade any vets on the roster for the right price as they try and develop their next face of the franchise. Other names such as Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, and Hassan Whiteside are other trade candidates due to all being 33 or older.

Bogdanovic is 33, Clarkson is 30, and Beasley is 25. None are cornerstone players to build around, yet all can be valuable pieces to a roster ready to contend right now. Without knowing what they have in rookies Ochai Agbaji and Walker Kessler, the Jazz just aren’t there yet.

Utah Jazz unlikely to land three first-round picks for vets

We’re all dreamers, right? Apparently, the Utah Jazz like to dream too. Because they’re not getting a first-round pick for each of the veterans Zach Lowe listed on his podcast.

They may be able to package two or even three of them to land a first-round pick or two, but individually, none of Bogdanovic, Clarkson, or Beasley will bring back a selection in the opening round.

After making the fifth-most threes in 2021, Beasley is a sniper from distance, sure, but his inability to create for himself or others while not holding his own defensively holds him back from being a starting option. Great bench piece, but not quite worth a first-round pick by himself at $15.5 million in 2022.

Clarkson is a great microwave scorer, who’s averaged 16.8 points per game with the Jazz despite having started just four games in his past three seasons. He’s one of the better sixth-man options in the NBA, but again, he’s not starting material. Clarkson is owed $13.3 million in 2022 and has a player option for another $14.2 million in 2023.

Bogdanovic has been a starter for the Jazz, and he’s the best scorer of them all, having averaged 18.4 points per game in his past three seasons in Utah. Yet, he’s also the oldest of the trio and owed $19.5 million in 2022, which is the last year of his contract. Due to being on an expiring deal while still adding top-notch shooting ability, it’s possible Bogdanovic can bring back a first-round selection.

As is, the Jazz have 13 future first-round picks through 2029, but it’s clear they’re not looking to stop collecting more assets that fit their timeline any time soon.

