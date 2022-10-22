Utah Jazz proving they won’t be taken lightly after 2-0 start without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz haven’t been favored for either of their first two matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far, but that may be changing soon based on their early effort. In Utah’s first game since trading both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets, a team that finished with the sixth seed in the Western Conference a season ago, by 21 points.

Next up were the potentially much-improved Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired Gobert, swapping four players who played in the Friday night reunion, only now were rocking different jerseys featuring new colors. The T-Wolves, who were the seventh-seed a season ago, also were no match for the new-look Jazz team coached by Will Hardy. While the Wolves took the game to overtime, it was the Jazz who played the final note in the 132-126 overtime win.

Overlooked as they entered the season under Hardy in his first year at the helm without a bonafide All-Star, just how high does Utah’s ceiling reach?

Even without a current All-Star, Utah Jazz have deep range and depth

A 2-0 start has surely raised the eyebrows of some, but is what Utah has done through 2/82 of their season sustainable? Probably not. The Jazz surely have a nice collection of role players who can make an impact on a nightly basis, but eventually, Jordan Clarkson will be slowed down as teams realize he’s their primary scorer.

Still, for a team that was expected to be among the leaders in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, the Jazz have shown, at least early on, they won’t be put on mute to begin the year.

Yet, the lineup features a healthy mix of offensive weapons, led by Clarkson, complemented by Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk. An All-Star in 2020, Mike Conley, at 35, may not be at his physical peak, but he’s an experienced hand who can help band this group together. And Jarred Vanderbilt’s your classic energy shot in the starting lineup, gobbling up rebounds and doing the dirty work that no one else wants to, making an impact without needing the ball in his hands.

The Jazz have another microwave scorer off the bench, with Malik Beasley firing in three-point shots from distance, and Collin Sexton only figures to get better as he gets further removed from his meniscus surgery that ended his 2021 season. With other valuable vets such as Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, along with first-round rookie Walker Kessler who chipped in four blocks in Friday’s effort, the Jazz have a formidable lineup that at least figures to compete night in, night out. Even though the playoffs may not be in sight, Utah’s showing they won’t back down from any opponent this season.

