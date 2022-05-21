USFL roundup: Stars outlast Bandits behind Matt Colburn II

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Colburn II rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Philadelphia Stars to a 35-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Saturday at Birmingham, Ala.

The Stars stuffed the Bandits on fourth-and-goal with 25 seconds remaining to secure the victory as Jordan Ta’amu’s pass fell incomplete.

Colburn’s final TD run of 44 yards ultimately put the Stars out of reach, 35-21, with 6:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ta’amu had a monster game for Tampa, completing 27-of-40 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Case Cookus passed for 73 yards and two TDs for the Stars.

–Field Level Media