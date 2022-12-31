USC runs past Washington for seventh straight win

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Boogie Ellis scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half to lead Southern California to an 80-67 victory over Washington on Friday night in Pac-12 play at Seattle.

Drew Peterson added 17 points and Tre White recorded 12 points and eight rebounds as the Trojans (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) won their seventh consecutive game. Joshua Morgan added 11 points and five blocked shots for USC.

Keion Brooks Jr. registered 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots but was shot just 6 of 21 for the Huskies (9-5, 1-2). Keyon Menifield scored 18 points, and Cole Bajema had 12 on four 3-pointers while adding three blocks and three steals.

Ellis was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and collected seven rebounds and three steals for the Trojans, who made 46.8 percent of their shots from the field, including 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) from 3-point range. USC had a 44-33 rebounding edge.

Washington shot just 32.4 percent and was 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) from behind the arc while falling to the Trojans for the sixth consecutive time.

The Huskies trailed by seven at halftime but quickly moved within 42-41 on Bajema’s 3-pointer with 17:01 remaining.

USC scored 11 of the next 16 points with Peterson hitting a jumper to cap it for a 53-46 lead with 12:59 left.

Washington answered with a 12-2 surge. Bajema drilled a 3-pointer to put the Huskies ahead, and Menifield added a layup to give Washington a 58-55 edge with 10:28 left.

The Trojans ripped off the next 11 points, nine coming from Ellis, to move ahead 66-58 with 6:18 to play.

Brooks made two free throws as the Huskies crept with 68-63 with 3:51 remaining before Ellis hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to boost the lead to 10. Peterson sank two free throws to make it 75-63 with 1:50 left, and the Trojans closed it out.

Ellis scored nine points in the first half and USC led 41-34 at the break. Brooks scored 12 in the half for the Huskies.

Washington led 28-27 edge on a 3-pointer by Koren Johnson with 6:25 remaining until the break.

White scored five points during an ensuing 7-0 run as USC moved ahead by six.

The Trojans scored the final five points of the half with Ellis burying a 3-pointer and Peterson making two free throws for the seven-point lead at intermission.

