UNLV hires former Mizzou coach Barry Odom

UNLV announced Tuesday that it has hired Barry Odom as its next football coach.

Odom, who led Missouri from 2016-19, was most recently the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

“I’m honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives,” Odom, 46, said in a news release. “I believe in the vision and plan that President (Keith E.) Whitfield and (athletic director Erick) Harper have for the UNLV Athletics Department. That alignment piece is critical and together we will achieve great success.

“This city is founded on opportunity and we look forward to this opportunity to lead this program and engage with this amazing community and Rebels everywhere.”

In Odom’s four seasons at the helm of his alma mater, Missouri went 25-25. The Tigers’ best season was an 8-5 mark in 2018, and they made two bowl games, losing both.

UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo in late November after the Rebels finished 5-7 (3-5 Mountain West) in his third season as coach. That was a marked improvement over the Rebels’ 0-6 and 2-10 records in his first two seasons.

Former national championship-winning LSU coach Ed Orgeron was rumored to be a candidate at UNLV, but Orgeron denied any interest or involvement with the Rebels’ search.

