United States plays England to scoreless draw

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. men’s national team tied England 0-0 in Group B play at the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Friday.

With the result, the U.S. is in position to advance to the knockout round with a win against Iran in the final group stage match Tuesday in Dohar, Qatar. England finishes against Wales on Tuesday.

England has four points, Iran three following a 2-0 win over Wales on Friday. The U.S. has two points and Wales one. The top two teams advance to the knockout round.

The momentum went back and forth in the second half but the best chance was a straight-on shot by England’s Marcus Rashford in the 87th minute that Matt Turner easily stopped.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, English captain Harry Kane got his head on a free kick but put the ball left of the goal.

The U.S. had not lost in its previous two World Cup matches vs. the English, winning 1-0 in Brazil in 1950 and a 1-1 tie in South Africa in 2010.

This was the first U.S. shutout against a European opponent in the World Cup since that match in Brazil.

The first half was entertaining with England pressing early, the Americans bouncing back with a near-goal and the English almost pulling off a goal.

Kane had a great look at the American net in the 10th minute from the middle of the box before defender Walker Zimmerman made the block. It was redemption for Zimmerman, whose foul allowed Wales’ Gareth Bale to convert a penalty in the 86th minute for a 1-1 tie in the first match.

In the 26th for America, Weston McKennie took a service from Tim Weah only to drill a shot over the net.

Christian Pulisic had the English defense beat in the 33rd minute but his shot smacked the crossbar.

Finally, in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Turner made his first save, diving to his right to stop Mason Mount.

–Field Level Media