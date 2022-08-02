Union sign M Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Union signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade.

The deal announced Tuesday is a two-and-a-half-year contract with club options for two more years.

The 21-year-old Kenya native will occupy an international roster slot upon receipt of his visa.

“Richard is a holding midfielder with positional versatility and a great potential to be a valuable contributor as we continue to develop our roster,” Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a news release. “He can play multiple midfield roles as well as centerback, and he has the height, speed, and physicality we were searching for. We look forward to integrating him this year and encouraging his development for the future.”

Odada made two appearances this year with Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian SuperLiga. He also spent time on loan with RFK Graficar Beograd and FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac in 2020 and 2021.

He has earned five caps for Kenya’s national team. He scored his first international goal in a 2-1 win against Rwanda on Nov. 15, 2021.

–Field Level Media