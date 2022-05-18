Union, Inter Miami play to scoreless tie

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Union continues to keep things even, playing to a 0-0 tie with visiting Inter Miami CF on Wednesday for their fifth-consecutive tied game.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made two saves, while Inter Miami goalie Drake Callender had eight saves.

The Union’s streak of five-consecutive ties goes back to a 1-1 deadlock with CF Montreal on April 23. The club followed that with three more ties to open May, the most recent Saturday by a 1-1 score against the rival New York Red Bulls.

With an 0-1-5 mark over their last six games, the Union (5-1-6, 21 points) have not won an MLS game since a 1-0 home victory over the Columbus Crew on April 9. They were shut out for the first time this season.

Inter Miami (3-6-3, 12 points) played to their second-consecutive tie after finishing in a 2-2 deadlock with D.C. United on Saturday. Inter Miami is 0-2-2 since producing a three-game winning streak last month for their only victories of the season.

Inter Miami leading scorer Leonardo Campana had a quality scoring chance in the 21st minute after a Union turnover, but he hit the left post with a low shot.

The short-handed Union could not find enough offense without forwards Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre. Carranaza, who is on loan to Philadelphia from Inter Miami, was not available due to terms of the loan. Uhre was out for the third-consecutive game with a quadriceps injury.

The Union also were without midfielder Jose Martinez, who was suspended for the game because of yellow-card accumulation.

The Union’s Daniel Gazdag had a quality scoring chance in the 84th minute, but his deflected shot was saved on the far post by Callender.

Philadelphia remained unbeaten at home this season (3-0-4) and is the only Eastern Conference club to have given up single-digit goals so far this season with nine allowed. Inter Miami is now 1-4-1 on the road.

–Field Level Media