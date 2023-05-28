Undefeated Aces aim to keep Lynx winless

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces have yet to lose during the early days of the WNBA season.

The Minnesota Lynx have yet to win.

The Lynx (0-3) will look to get on track Sunday night when they visit the defending champion Aces (3-0).

Las Vegas is completing back-to-back games after a dominant 93-65 home victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night. The Aces received their WNBA championship rings during a pre-game ceremony before their home opener.

“It’s hard to win a championship,” said guard Chelsea Gray, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP. “There’s a select few in this world that’s won championships. You don’t get that moment back, that group back. We talk about playing — and our careers are a short snippet of our life — so you’ve got to embrace those moments, have fun with it and take a lot of pictures.”

The Aces raced to a 31-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 59-28 at halftime against the Sparks.

In its most recent game, Minnesota endured a slow start and could not overcome a 3-pointer disparity in a 90-81 loss at Phoenix on Thursday.

The Mercury made 10 of their first 11 shots from beyond the arc, and the Lynx made their only first-half 3-pointer after more than 16 1/2 minutes had expired.

“Phoenix had a hungry way about them that we just weren’t ready for, for whatever reason,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I thought it should have been two teams that were awfully desperate to get a win. It’s hard to get a win on the road, but we didn’t start competing until the second half.”

The Lynx trailed by 17 at halftime and got as close as five in the final minute before falling to the Mercury.

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier had just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field. She scored 37 combined points in her previous two games.

