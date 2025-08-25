The playoff picture is coming into focus, aces are lining up, and a few divisional races could turn on a dime on a single pitch. Here are five must-watch MLB games this week.

Phillies at Mets - Monday

The week starts with a classic NL East battle. The Phillies are on top of the division but the Mets are in the Wild Card mix and need to close the gap. Cristopher Sánchez is on the mound for Philadelphia and Kodai Senga is going for New York. With standings tight and emotions always heightened in a rivalry, this could set the stage for the series.

Reds at Dodgers - Monday

All eyes will be on LA midweek when Shohei Ohtani starts against the Reds. He’s facing Cincinnati lefty Nick Lodolo in a game that has playoff implications for both teams.

With the Dodgers and Padres sharing the same concern at the top of the NL West, and with every Ohtani start being a major event, the Reds have an opportunity to test themselves against one of the leagues best and a perennial contender.

Padres at Mariners - Tuesday

San Diego heads to Seattle for an October-style showdown. The Padres are fighting against the Dodgers in the NL West while the Mariners are trying to chase Houston in the AL West. Dylan Cease and Luis Castillo are slated to start, so we get a good pitchers’ duel. This one has all the ingredients of a low-scoring nail-biter where one swing could decide it.

Brewers at Blue Jays - Friday

Friday night brings an interleague heavyweight series between Milwaukee and Toronto. The Brewers have the best record in baseball and the Blue Jays are in first in the AL East. Freddy Peralta and Shane Bieber are the projected starters and both teams are looking to make a statement as we find ourselves closing in on October.

Tigers at Royals - Saturday

The week ends with an AL Central showdown on TV. The Tigers are in first but the Royals have been around all summer and aren’t going down without a fight. Jack Flaherty goes for Detroit and Seth Lugo for Kansas City. With the Royals’ offense heating up - Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia are on fire - this one could be another crazy chapter in what’s become one of the season’s best division races.