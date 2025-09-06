Sure, having your starting pitcher throw eight shutdown innings, or scoring 12 or 13 runs a game is one way for the Toronto Blue Jays to get around their bullpen issues. Those were the plans on Friday night in Yankee Stadium and for a couple of games against the Cincinnati Reds this week.

But let’s face it, those aren’t long-term solutions. The bullpen is clearly the Achilles heel of this team, and they’ll have to hope that something resolves itself within the next month, starting with this weekend’s critical three-game set in Yankee Stadium.

In the meantime, I thought it would be a good time to relive some good bullpen vibes for Blue Jays fans, from days gone by. Let’s have a look at the Top 5 Closer Performances, by season, in Blue Jays history.

1. Duane Ward, 1993

For years, Ward played understudy to arguably the most legendary closer in Blue Jays history, Tom Henke. But 1993 was his time to really shine. After five years of averaging 15 saves a season, with Henke now in Texas, Ward took the closer’s job by the horns. He posted a still-existing franchise record—and an American League high—45 saves.

Ward also recorded a stellar 2.13 ERA and 12.2 K/9, while holding batters to a .193 average and a .530 OPS. He even finished 5th in Cy Young balloting.

Then, of course, he topped it all off with four postseason close-outs, en route to the Jays’ back-to-back World Series championship.

2. Tom Henke, 1987

The aforementioned ‘OG’ of the Blue Jays’ historical closers roster, Tom “The Terminator” Henke. The big fella from Missouri held the top job in the Toronto bullpen uninterrupted for eight straight years from 1985 through 1992.

No one in Toronto will remember 1987 as the Terminator’s pinnacle, however. Rather, ’87 is a season that Blue Jays fans would prefer to terminate from their memories. Completely.

But the pain still lingers. A 3 ½ game lead atop the AL East with seven games to play. We all know how that turned out. In utter disaster, with a seven-game losing streak and a runner-up finish.

But Henke more than did his part that year. He registered an American League-best 34 saves, a 2.49 ERA and a 128:25 strikeout to walk ratio, with 12.3 K/9. He earned an All-Star nod, and even some down-ballot MVP votes, finishing 13th.

3. Tom Henke, 1992

Ah, now here’s a stellar Henke campaign that brings back plenty of happy Blue Jays memories. Another 34-save season for Henke with a 2.26 ERA, holding batters to a .197 average. But it was all really topped off by his postseason, which featured five saves with a 1.13 ERA, and the franchise’s first-ever World Series title.

4. BJ Ryan, 2006

Ryan’s first season in Toronto was truly elite. 38 saves, a 1.37 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP, and an 86:20 K/BB ratio. He held opposing batters to a ridiculous .169 average and .444 OPS.

5. Mark Eichhorn, 1986

We’re going to throw you a curveball (sidearm, at that) for the final name on this list. Eicchorn wasn’t a true closer, but his season out of the bullpen in ’86 was easily one of the most incredible (and underrated) in Jays history.

With his funky sidearm delivery, Eichhorn delivered 14 wins, 10 saves and a 1.72 ERA in a remarkable 157 innings out of the ‘pen. No, that’s not a typo. These days, starting pitchers are lauded for throwing 157 innings in a season. In fact, he fell just five inning short of qualification for the ERA title.

Eicchorn did garner enough votes to finish 6th in Cy Young voting, and he placed 3rd in Rookie of the Year balloting.

If this list was Most Underappreciated Relief Seasons in Blue Jays history, Eichhorn would be No. 1.

Ah, but now we’re back to reality, and the beleaguered bullpen of the 2025 Blue Jays. Maybe this little trip down memory lane can bring Jeff Hoffman and the boys a little inspiration heading down the stretch.