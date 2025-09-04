College football Week 2 is set to kick off on Friday, and that means many future NFL QBs will get another chance to bolster their value before next year’s NFL Draft. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top 10 NFL QB prospects heading into Week 2 of the 2025 college football season.

10. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Credit: USA Today Network

Various rumors about holding Tennessee up for a pay raise last year have severely damaged Nico Iamaleava’s reputation. However, it didn’t stop UCLA from bringing in the talented QB via the transfer portal. He took a big step forward in his second season and led the Volunteers to the CFB playoffs in 2024.

He has huge potential due to his big arm and escapability. However, he had a nightmare day in Week 1 versus Utah. The Bruins scored just 10 points, and the QB tallied less than 200 total yards in the game. He needs a huge bounce-back game against UNLV in Week 2, or he could kill his draft value early in the season.

9. Arch Manning, Texas

Credit: USA Today Network

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns received a lot of attention for their Week 1 clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Manning is one of the most hyped signal callers in the sport and is already being viewed as the likely No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft despite this being his first season as a starter. Unfortunately, he was completely held in check by OSU’s elite defense in his 2025 debut.

Nevertheless, he is still a talented pocket passer like his legendary uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning. But he also has the wheels his Hall of Fame grandfather, Archie Manning, had. Expect a big bounce-back game in college football Week 2 against San Jose State.

8. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Credit: USA Today Network

Cade Klubnik and Clemson have been building to 2025. While he and the program have had some ups and downs the last two years, the third-year starter and the Tigers are viewed as a sleeper in the national title chase. He is also a dark horse to go first in next year’s draft. Unfortunately, in Week 1, he was outplayed by fellow stud prospect Garrett Nussmeier in their loss to LSU. Clemson plays Troy in college football Week 2, and the offense is sure to put up a monster showing.

7. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Credit: USA Today Network

While not much is expected from Kansas State in 2025, QB Avery Johnson is a reason to watch. The prospect is one of the best athletes in the country at the position and the focus of opposing game plans each week. Showing he can be a high-level passer and read defenses is the priority for him this season.

In Week 1, he was great as he connected on 21 of his 30 passes for 273 passing yards and two TDs versus Iowa State. He also added 21 yards and another TD on the ground in a loss that wasn’t his fault.

6. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Credit: USA Today Network

The Oklahoma Sooners are in line to have a big bounce-back season in 2025 due to the talents of transfer John Mateer. Mateer has sound throwing mechanics and pre-snap reads, but his legs are what make him one of the top QBs in college football this year. He is shifty and very good at making the most of running lanes for a QB.

He showed that potential in a dominant Week 1 win over ILST. Throwing for 392 yards and posting four total TDs in the Sooners’ victory.

Credit: USA Today Network

Rocco Becht is a name NFL fans should be hearing more about as the year plays out. The Iowa State QB has a very quick release and very strong throwing mechanics. He is tough and has shown to be dangerous when throwing on the run. All skills that are highly valued at the next level. Cutting down on high risks and turnovers will be a focus of 2025.

In college football Week 1, he went toe-to-toe with fellow draft prospect Avery Johnson and was able to lead his team to a big 24-21 win.

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

Credit: USA Today Network

Penn State star Drew Allar passed on entering this year’s draft to pursue a national title in State College. And his team is a legit threat to do so because of his talents. He has a classic NFL frame, a big arm, but also good touch that makes him an intriguing prospect at the next level. He also has the ability to extend plays, which is now a necessity for NFL QBs

Against Nevada, he oversaw a 46-point outburst from the Nittany Lions’ offense as he hit on 22 of his 26 passes for 217 yards through the air and a TD. The QB prospect made NFL scouts take notice at the start of the season.

3. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State star Sam Leavitt will be aiming to improve his draft stock in a major way during his second season with the Sun Devils. He is a good athlete who is a smart player, limits his turnovers, and has a knack for playing big in high-pressure moments. But he is another player who needs to add a bit of size if he hopes to hold up to the brutality of the NFL.

Although he had a turnover, Leavitt was outstanding in a 38-19 win over Northern Arizona last week. The prospect posted 330 total yards and four touchdowns (73 yards and two TDs rushing).

2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Credit: USA Today Network

South Carolina is resting its playoff hopes on the arm and legs of talented QB LaNorris Sellers again in 2025. He has a very good arm with impressive zip on his throws. However, he is one of the elite running quarterbacks in the sport. This year will be about improving the touch on his deep balls and slowing down his processing to avoid silly turnovers.

In Week 1, he got off to a very nice start as he led his team to a win over Virginia Tech by posting 234 total yards and a pair of touchdowns (one on the ground).

1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Credit: USA Today Network

Garrett Nussmeier is another popular pick to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The fifth-year senior took a big leap forward in his first season as the full-time starter in 2024 and is a major reason why the LSU Tigers have playoff hopes this year. He backed up the hype with a strong performance in Week 1 as he led LSU to an upset win over No. 4 Clemson. While his stats don’t jump off the page (232 passing yards and one TD), he played a huge role massive early-season victory against an elite team.