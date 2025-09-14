Thoughts and observations from the New England Patriots 33-27 Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday:

This victory was something special

Not only was it the first victory for Mike Vrabel as New England’s head coach, the game’s key play came on special teams when Antonio Gibson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to help the Patriots (1-1) take a 30-27 lead with 7:06 to play. It was the first time the Patriots have returned a kickoff for a touchdown since wide receiver Jalen Reagor had a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD against Buffalo in 2023. It was also the first time Gibson has returned a kickoff for a touchdown in his NFL career.

Gilbson’s kickoff return provided a huge momentum swing as it came 12 seconds after Miami (0-2) went in front 27-23 thanks to Malik Washington’s 74-yard punt return for a TD.

History Lesson

The Patriots ended a four-game losing streak against the Dolphins, and a five-game losing streak in Miami. Prior to Sunday, New England hadn’t earned a road victory against the Dolphins since a 43-0 win in 2019.



It was also New England’s first victory against Miami quarterback Tuo Tagovailoa, who entered the game with a 7-0 record against the Patriots during his career.

Kicking things around

It was an up-and-down day for rookie place-kicker Andy Borregales, who missed the PAT following each of the Patriots first two touchdowns. Borregales made a 53-yard field goal that handed the Patriots a 33-27 lead with 1:47 left, but missed the landing area on the ensuing kickoff to give Miami the ball on its 40-yard line.

Borregales also missed a 40-yard field goal attempt during a Week 1 loss the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England used a sixth-round pick to select Borregales out of the Univerity of Miami in this year’s draft. He made the 53-man roster even though may thought veteran John Parker Romo was the better kicker during preseason competiton. Parker Romo is now kicking for the Atlanta Falcons.

Stevenson’s a throwback

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led New England’s ground attack by gaining 54 yards on 11 carries, but he made a bigger impact in the passing game. Stevenson was targeted five times and led the team in receptions (five) and receiving yards (88). He had a 55-yard reception that was the longest completion of quarterback Drake Maye’s career.

Penalties remain a problem

After being penalized eight times for yards in last week’s 20-13 loss to Las Vegas, New England had 12 penalties for 75 yards during the victory over the Dolphins