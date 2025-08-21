The Boston Red Sox are expected to call up Jhostynxon Garcia, the organization’s No. 3 prospect, before Thursday night’s game against the New York Yankees, according to a report by the Worcester (Mass.) Telegram and Gazette.

Thursday’s game will kick off a four-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees in New York.

Garcia, a 22-year-old outfielder, was signed out of Venezuela in 2019. He had 17 homers, 56 RBIs and a .931 OPS in 66 games with Triple-A Worcester this season. He joins a crowded Boston outfield that includes Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu.

Garcia recently began playing first base for Worcester, and made his first professional start at that position Sunday. Boston first baseman Abraham Toro was designated for assignment earlier Thursday.