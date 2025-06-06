Arizona Diamondbacks lose Corbin Burnes for season: 7 replacements to try and salvage 2025, including Sandy Alcantara

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The news that the Arizona Diamondbacks feared the most became a reality on Friday. After developing elbow issues last month, it was revealed that four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes has to undergo Tommy John surgery. And will miss the rest of the 2025 MLB season.

The gut punch news comes just months into the massive six-year, $210 million contract the organization inked him to in free agency this offseason. If the Diamondbacks don’t turn into sellers before next month’s trade deadline and try to find an impact arm to try and fill the Burnes void and make a run at the Wild Card, here are seven arms they could target before July 31st.

Tomoyuki Sugano

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Tomoyuki Sugano signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency to see if the 35-year-old Japanese star could make the transition to MLB. Thus far, he has passed the big league test with flying colors. And has been among the few positives for the O’s this season. If they continue to disappoint this season, he is sure to be on the trade block in the coming weeks. And would be a solid second-half addition.

Sandy Alcantara

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While 2022 CY Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara has struggled in his first season back following Tommy John surgery, the belief around the game is that he eventually should return to being an All-Star-level player. He has the talent to be just as good as Burnes. And he is under team control for as many as two more seasons. The Marlins veteran could help fill the void in 2025 and be a part of an interesting 1-2 combo with Burnes in 2026.

Tyler Mahle

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nine-year veteran Tyler Mahle is having a career year just in time for a jump into free agency after the season. If Arizona is looking for an affordable rental, the Rangers pitcher would be an intriguing option. He has an ERA just above 2.00 and has allowed only three home runs in 13 starts this season.

Tyler Anderson

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Another Tyler who could be available before the trade deadline is Angels veteran Tyler Anderson. The two-time All-Star is also in his walk season and could be rejuvenated by getting to finally compete on a team with postseason aspirations. Furthermore, the 35-year-old will also be motivated to have a strong second half to land one more lucrative contract in the winter.

Walker Buehler

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have been a surprising disappointment this season. Especially since they made several notable offseason moves, including signing two-time All-Star Walker Buehler. The Dodgers veteran could definitely be on the block this summer. And he has proven many times that he is a special player come playoff time. Furthermore, the Diamondbacks could block him from a potential rumored return to his old team this season.

Framber Valdez

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There has been speculation that, despite being in the thick of the AL West race, the Astros might be open to trading two-time All-Star Framber Valdez this summer. The 31-year-old is the type of player who could certainly fill the void left by Corbin Burnes. The big question beyond whether he would actually be available is what the cost would be for the talented left-hander?