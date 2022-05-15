Unbeaten T1 advance to Rumble Stage at MSI 2022

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

T1 won all three matches on Sunday to finish play in Group A without a loss and advance to the Rumble Stage of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

T1 posted victories over DetonatioN FocusMe, Team Aze and Saigon Buffalo to run their record to 6-0.

Saigon Buffalo (4-2) defeated both DetonatioN FocusMe (1-5) and Team Aze (1-5) prior to falling to T1. They also advanced to the second stage of the $250,000 League of Legends tournament that runs through May 29.

Only 11 teams instead of 12 competed in the group stage because the LCL was not represented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. RNG competed remotely due to COVID travel restrictions in China.

The group stage consisted of best-of-one matches with the top two teams in each group advancing. Stage 2 (Rumble) is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. Stage 3 (Knockout) is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

Group stage final standings:

Group A

1. T1, 6-0

2. Saigon Buffalo, 4-2

3. DetonatioN FocusMe, 1-5

4. Team Aze, 1-5

Group B

1. Royal Never Give Up, 6-0

2. PSG Talon, 3-3

3. RED Canids, 2-4

4. Istanbul Wildcats, 1-5

Group C

1. G2 Esports, 8-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 4-4

3. ORDER, 0-8

Prize pool and final standings:

1. TBD — $75,000

2. TBD — $50,000

3-4. TBD — $25,000

5-6. TBD — $17,500

7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325

9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675

11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

–Field Level Media