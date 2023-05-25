Unbeaten Sky open home schedule against Mystics

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a small sample size to be sure, but Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans is averaging a career-best 7.5 points per game through two contests.

Ask teammates about Evans’ greatest contribution to the Sky’s 2-0 start entering Friday’s home opener against the Washington Mystics, however, and they look to the other side of the ball.

“I don’t think we get wrapped up in what we’re doing offensively and what anybody is doing offensively. Look at their role and what they bring to the team. So major credit to you on that,” Chicago’s Kahleah Copper said, addressing Evans. “I don’t think you understand how you set the tone defensively for us and what you do for us. … Who on our team is going to pick up full court and score?”

Chicago has held foes to an average of 67.5 points as it braces for Washington, which is off to a 1-2 start.

The Mystics haven’t exactly had trouble scoring in the first week of the season; it’s defending and delivering in the clutch that has tripped them up.

Washington suffered a home-and-home sweep at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday and Tuesday, surrendering 168 points while losing by a combined 13.

Connecticut neutralized Elena Delle Donne’s game-high 27 points Tuesday by closing the game on a 7-2 run.

“Obviously, (we were) not good enough closing down driving lanes,” Washington coach Eric Thibault said. “Our pick-and-roll coverage needs to improve quickly because we were not on the same page a few times. The ball is going one way and our help defender is going the other way, and that shouldn’t happen. … (It’s an) early season game that we can learn a lot from.”

The Sky are coming off Sunday’s 75-69 road victory at Phoenix. Copper scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures.

Chicago announced Tuesday that forward Isabelle Harrison, a seventh-year pro in her first season with the team, will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

Chicago went 3-1 against Washington last season, including victories by 10 and nine points at Wintrust Arena.

–Field Level Media