Unbeaten Shock rout Titans in OWL Kickoff Clash West qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock maintained their perfect record with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Titans on Friday in East Division qualifying action for the Overwatch League’s Kickoff Clash.

The Shock improved to 6-0, the only undefeated team in the league. The last-place Titans fell to 0-6.

In other Friday action, the Toronto Defiant downed the New York Excelsior 3-1, and the Los Angeles Gladiators topped the London Spitfire 3-1.

The Shock claimed Colosseo 1-0 and Circuit Royal 2-1 before the Titans stayed alive with a 1-0 win on Eichenwalde. San Francisco sealed the series with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower.

After the Defiant took Colosseo 1-0, the Excelsior pulled even with a 2-1 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. Toronto prevailed with two tight victories, 3-2 on Midtown and 2-1 on Ilios.

The Spitfire won New Queen Street 1-0 before the Gladiators took the next three maps: 3-2 on Dorado, 3-2 on King’s Row and 2-0 on Oasis.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

West action continues Saturday with three matches:

–Atlanta Reign vs. London Spitfire

–Paris Eternal vs. Houston Outlaws

–Florida Mayhem vs. Washington Justice

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 6-0, +13, 6

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-1, +7, 4

3. Toronto Defiant, 4-2, +3, 4

4. Atlanta Reign, 3-1, +5, 3

5. Florida Mayhem, 3-2, +5, 3

T6. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 3

T6. Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-2, +4, 3

8. Washington Justice, 3-2, +2, 3

T9. London Spitfire, 2-3, -3, 2

T9. Boston Uprising, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-5, -10, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 0-5, -13, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-1, +8, 4

2. Hangzhou Spark, 3-1, +4, 3

3. Shanghai Dragons, 3-1, 0, 3

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-2, +1, 2

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-2, 0, 2

6. Guangzhou Charge, 1-4, -8, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -5, 0

–Field Level Media