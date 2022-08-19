Unbeaten runs collide when Revolution face CF Montreal

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Two Eastern Conference teams aim to keep their unbeaten streaks intact Saturday night when CF Montreal host the New England Revolution.

Montreal (13-8-4, 43 points) extended its unbeaten run to six games and moved into second place in the Eastern table after it beat the Houston Dynamo 3-2 in a high-scoring affair last weekend.

Three goals are the most Montreal has scored in a single match since May. Driving them home against Houston were Romell Quioto, Alistair Johnston and Lassi Lappalainen.

Montreal has scored 43 goals this season, good for fifth in all of MLS. The club also has nine goals in its past five games.

“When things are good, you develop good habits and that’s something that’s showing on a daily basis right now,” Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy told reporters. “This is a very different league, however, and you’ll start to see some really surprising results. This is a good challenge for the squad and they’re up for it.”

New England (8-7-10, 34 points) is also enjoying a run of impressive play, unbeaten in its last five games and outscoring opponents 6-2 over that stretch. The Revolution won just two of those matches, though, drawing the other three.

Despite their difference in the standings — Montreal in second and New England in sixth — the two clubs do have the same goal differential this season, a mark of plus-two.

It seems like the Revs are poised to add some offensive firepower, as multiple reports say they are signing Spanish winger Nacho Gil — the younger brother of Revs captain Carles Gil — ahead of when MLS rosters freeze on Sept. 2.

New England is coming off a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks.

“The majority of the teams we’re playing from here on out are in the same position as us,” McNamara told Botson.com. “So, everybody’s going to be desperate for points.”

–Field Level Media