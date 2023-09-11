Umpire Brian O’Nora leaves Cubs-Rockies game early

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Home plate umpire and crew chief Brian O’Nora suddenly left Monday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies in Denver in the top of the third inning for an undisclosed reason.

After Nick Madrigal flew out to right field, O’Nora jogged quickly to the Colorado dugout, shaking his head as he went.

Second base umpire Tom Hanahan left the field to put on gear to take over for O’Nora behind the plate.

The game resumed after approximately a 15-minute delay with only three umpires.

–Field Level Media