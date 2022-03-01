UMass fires head coach Matt McCall

Jan 11, 2020; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen head coach Matt McCall talks to a referee during the first half against the Dayton Flyers at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

UMass announced on Tuesday it has dismissed men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the conclusion of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

“Matt poured himself into this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court and I believe a change at the end of the season is in the best interest of the program. I am grateful that Matt and I shared a mutual desire to have him finish the 2021-2022 campaign with the men in our program over the coming weeks.”

McCall was hired in 2017 but has not found much success, going 58-81 (28-52 in the Atlantic 10).

This year’s team is 12-16 (5-11 in the Atlantic 10).

ESPN reported the buyout is for just under $800,000.

McCall, 40, landed his first head-coaching job at Chattanooga in 2015, reaching the NCAA Tournament in his first season and finishing 29-6. His Chattanooga team went 19-12 in his second season, and McCall left to join UMass.

A graduate of the University of Florida, McCall served as assistant coach for Billy Donovan with the Gators from 2011-15.

–Field Level Media