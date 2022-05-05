Ultra’s NA Academy team stuns Guerrillas in CDL Pro-Am Classic

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Ultra’s North American Academy team pulled off an upset during the first day of the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic’s group stage, rallying past the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2.

The tournament features all 12 Call of Duty League teams plus the top four finishers from last month’s Minnesota Open that served as a qualifying event.

For round-robin play in the opening phase, teams are divided into four groups that each feature three CDL clubs and one qualifier. All matches are best-of-five on Thursday and Friday, and the top two teams in each group will advance to the Saturday quarterfinals. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday.

The Guerrillas won their first two maps on Thursday, 250-162 on Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy before the Ultra Academy NA squad claimed the next three maps: 3-1 on Berlin Control, 250-151 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-5 on Bocage Search and Destroy.

The Ultra Academy NA team is tied for first at 1-0 in Group D with the Boston Breach, who beat the Paris Legion 3-1.

Group C teams also played only once on Thursday. The London Royal Ravens beat Team WaR 3-1, and the New York Subliners swept the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0.

The Florida Mutineers lead Group B at 2-0 after a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Rokkr and a 3-0 win over OpTic Texas. The Rokkr are 1-1, having defeated the Toronto Ultra’s European Union Academy team 3-0. OpTic also are 1-1 following a 3-0 triumph over the Ultra Academy EU side.

The Atlanta FaZe and the Toronto Ultra are tied for first in Group A at 2-0. Atlanta downed the Seattle Surge 3-1 and Strike X 3-0, while Toronto got past Strike X 3-1 and the Surge 3-1.

Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic group stage

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 2-0

T1. Toronto Ultra, 2-0

T3. Seattle Surge, 0-2

T3. Strike X, 0-2

Group B

1. Florida Mutineers, 2-0

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1

T2. OpTic Texas, 1-1

4. Toronto Ultra Academy EU, 0-2

Group C

T1. London Royal Ravens, 1-0

T1. New York Subliners, 1-0

T3. Team WaR, 0-1

T3. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-1

Group D

T1. Boston Breach, 1-0

T1. Toronto Ultra Academy NA, 1-0

T3. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-1

T3. Paris Legion, 0-1

–Field Level Media