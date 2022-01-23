Ultra knock off Surge to win CDL Kickoff Classic

Jan 25, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans cheer as Paris Legion defeats Los Angeles OpTic Gaming during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Ultra came from behind to defeat the Seattle Surge in four maps on Sunday to wrap up the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic at Arlington, Texas.

Earlier Sunday, the teams won semifinal matches to make it to the championship round.

In the final, the Surge jumped out to the lead with a 250-203 win on Bocage Hardpoint. But the Ultra bounced back with 6-4 and 3-2 victories on Tuscan Search and Destroy and Tuscan Control, and then put away the Surge with a dominant 250-71 win on Berlin Hardpoint.

The Ultra advanced to the final with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Thieves. The Ultra fell behind in that match as well, losing 250-147 on Bocage Hardpoint. After the Ultra won 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy, the Thieves scored a 3-1 victory on Tuscan Control.

The Ultra survived with two close victories, 250-248 on Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-4 on Bocage Search and Destroy.

In the other semifinal, which the Surge won 3-1, they also started with a loss, falling 250-233 on Gavutu Hardpoint. The Surge then won the next three maps, 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Gavutu Control and 250-200 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The victory was worth $30,000 for the Ultra.

–Field Level Media