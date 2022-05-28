Ultra, FaZe earn wins at CDL Major 3 qualifying

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe earned victories Saturday in Week 3 of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

New York Subliners and Los Angeles Thieves also posted wins.

Ultra improved to 4-1 with a win over London Royal Ravens. Ultra opened with a 250-198 win on Berlin Hardpoint and then 6-1 on Berlin Search and Destroy. The Ravens took Tuscan Control 3-2 before Ultra clinched with a 250-158 win on Tuscan Hardpoint.

FaZe defeated Guerrillas 3-1 after dropping the first map. Guerrillas beat FaZe 250-156 on Bocage Hardpoint but it would be all FaZe after that – 6-1 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-193 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The Subliners opened with a 250-166 win on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy. OpTic Texas took Tuscan Control 3-1 before Subliners closed it out, 250-224 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The Thieves also swept the Boston Breach, 3-0, winning 250-93 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-0 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Berlin Control.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches, which end Sunday, will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins Thursday.

Week 3 action continues Sunday with three matches:

Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

Florida Mutineers vs. Boston Breach

OpTic Texas vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 50 points, 5-0, +12

2. Toronto Ultra, 40 points, 4-1, +6

T3. OpTic Texas, 30 points, 3-1, +8

T3. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-1, +6

T5. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-2, +2

T5. New York Subliners, 30 points, 3-2, +2

7. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-2, -3

T8. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-3, -3

T8. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-3, -6

T8. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, -5

T8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -7

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, -10

–Field Level Media